Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 9.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 3.42 croreNet profit of Dynavision declined 9.09% to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 3.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.423.30 4 OPM %59.6569.39 -PBDT1.982.04 -3 PBT1.411.49 -5 NP0.900.99 -9
