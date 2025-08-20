Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

HandsOn Global Management to acquire US-based Aideo Technologies LLC

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

HandsOn Global Management (HGM) (formerly known as HOV Services) announced its wholly owned US subsidiary Healthcare Capital Holdings LLC (HCH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aid Technologies LLC, a U.S.-based leader in AI-powered Autonomous coding solutions. This acquisition expands HGM's healthcare platform capabilities in revenue cycle management (RCM), medical coding and healthcare analytics, furthering its mission to deliver scalable, AI-led automation for measurable efficiencies and outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, HGM through its WOS will acquire 100% of Aid Technologies LLC through an equity transaction. The acquisition is expected to close in August, subject to customary closing conditions.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

