Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dynamic Cables surged 15.28% to Rs 461 after the company announced fresh regulatory approvals and a higher production capacity assessment.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has granted licenses to manufacture two categories of products High Conductivity Aluminium Alloy Stranded Conductors and Thermosetting Insulated Armoured Fire Survival Cables. The latter is designed for fixed installations with low emission of smoke and corrosive gases during fire, suitable for voltages up to 1100V AC and 1500V DC. The approvals are valid till August 2026.

Alongside, the company said that following debottlenecking initiatives and incremental capex over the past six months, its monthly turnover potential has risen to Rs 135 crore, compared with the earlier estimate of Rs 100 crore. The actual utilization, it added, will depend on product mix, order inflows and delivery schedules.

 

Dynamic Cables manufactures power infra cables that includes LV, HV, MV, power control & instrumentation cables, and signaling cables. It supplies cables to government discoms, private distribution companies, private EPC contractors, industrial and export clients. The company has three manufacturing plants are situated at Jaipur and Reengus.

Net profit of Dynamic Cables rose 56.98% to Rs 18.21 crore while net sales rose 25.65% to Rs 262.04 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Indices edge lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,950 mark; VIX rises 1.78%

Indices edge lower in early trade; Nifty below 24,950 mark; VIX rises 1.78%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon