Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Kranti Industries surged 6.11% to Rs 89.40 after the company announced that it has received a new purchase order from Ingersoll-Rand Industrial U.S., Inc., a United States-based customer.

According to an exchange filing, the order is for the manufacturing and supply of 10 different housing component products. The initial sample order is valued at $9,763, with an estimated annual business potential of approximately $438,600. The company stated that the order is expected to be completed on or before 31 March 2026.

Kranti Industries also clarified that its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in Ingersoll-Rand, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

 

Kranti Industries leverages cutting-edge technology with state-of-the-art infrastructure, transforming into a digital smart factory, reflecting its commitment to excellence. It specializes in precision-machined components for automotive parts, including transmissions, axles, chassis, engines, and other essential components for the automotive and engineering industries.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 208.8% to Rs 0.62 crore on 9.3% increase in net sales to Rs 22.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

As of 20 August 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 108.59 crore on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

