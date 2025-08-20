Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

INR likely to limit gains amid dollar rebound

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

The Indian rupee could limit gains in opening trades on Wednesday tracking good rebound in dollar overseas. Yesterday, rupee appreciated 40 paise to close at 86.99 against the US dollar, supported by optimism over GST restructuring and positive domestic equity markets. Indian shares rose modestly on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session amid hopes that Prime Minister Modi's recent GST reforms will potentially ease inflation and pave the way for further rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Investor sentiment was also underpinned by renewed diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and improving Sino-India relations amidst global uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 370.64 points, or 0.46 percent, to 81,644.39 while the broader NSE Nifty index closed up 103.70 points, or 0.42 percent, at 24,980.65.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Dynamic Cables rallies after BIS nod, capacity boost

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Kranti Industries jumps on securing export order from Ingersoll-Rand USA

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Servotech Renewable gains on securing Rs 29-cr solar power order

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 0.35%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Spurts 2.87%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon