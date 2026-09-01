Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd Slips 3.78%

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 3.94% over last one month compared to 0.34% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd fell 3.78% today to trade at Rs 391.75. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.39% to quote at 29601.76. The index is up 0.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Black Box Ltd decreased 2.3% and Wipro Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.41 % over last one year compared to the 4.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has added 3.94% over last one month compared to 0.34% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32359 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 582.65 on 18 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 305.3 on 02 Mar 2026.

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