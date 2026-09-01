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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel Ltd Spikes 1.52%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Spikes 1.52%

Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 5.75% over last one month compared to 3.87% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd rose 1.52% today to trade at Rs 1857.75. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.87% to quote at 3711.03. The index is up 3.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.45% and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd added 0.93% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 33.06 % over last one year compared to the 4.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has lost 5.75% over last one month compared to 3.87% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 1.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 45070 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.48 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2174.7 on 21 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1745 on 13 May 2026.

 

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST