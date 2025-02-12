Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Jordan agrees to take in Palestinian children after Trump's US aid threat

Jordan agrees to take in Palestinian children after Trump's US aid threat

Donald Trump has praised the Jordanian leader's commitment to accepting sick Palestinian children, calling it a 'beautiful' act

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that the Palestinian children, many suffering from cancer or in critical condition, would be transferred to Jordan 'as quickly as possible'. | Credit: X@Potus

During his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Jordan's King Abdullah II said that the Palestinian children, many suffering from cancer or in critical condition, would be transferred to Jordan 'as quickly as possible'. | Credit: X@Potus

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his threat to withhold aid to Jordan after King Abdullah II agreed to take in 2,000 critically ill children from Gaza. The development comes after the two leaders met at the White House.  
 
Trump also reiterated his vision for US involvement in Gaza’s future, but King Abdullah II avoided direct comment on the proposal. Instead, he said that discussions on the territory's future would take place at an upcoming Saudi Arabia meeting, pending Egypt’s proposal.  
 
 

Also Read

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk, other Trump allies ratchet up a rhetoric against US judiciary

Benjamin Netanyahu,Benjamin,Netanyahu,Israel PM

Netanyahu warns of ending Gaza ceasefire if hostages not returned on Feb 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech during the plenary session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Action Summit at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, February 11, 2025.

LIVE news: This is the right time to invest in India, says PM Modi to French business leaders

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

Trump admin prioritising relations with India: Ex-White House official

human trafficking, harassment, children violence

US foreign aid freeze hampers Cambodia's fight against human trafficking

 
During the meeting, Trump praised the Jordanian leader’s commitment to accepting sick children, calling it a “beautiful” act. “We contribute a lot of money to Jordan and to Egypt, by the way, a lot to both. But I don’t have to threaten that. I think we’re above that,” Trump told reporters.  
 
At the start of the meeting, Abdullah assured that the children, many suffering from cancer or in critical condition, would be transferred to Jordan “as quickly as possible”.  
 
Trump's Gaza plan
 
Trump’s controversial suggestion to transform Gaza into a US-owned “Riviera” has sparked widespread condemnation across the West Asia, raising concerns about regional stability. Arab leaders, including Abdullah, have had to engage with the US President despite their reservations.  
 
Jordan had been expected to convey a unified Arab opposition to Trump’s plan, which critics have likened to forced displacement. Both Jordan and Egypt have already rejected proposals to relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population, with Trump previously referring to the violence-torn region as a “demolition site”.   
 
Despite opposition, Trump has remained resolute. In a recent Fox News interview, he stated that Palestinians leaving Gaza would not have the right to return and hinted at using US foreign aid as leverage. “I’m talking about building a permanent place for them” because Gaza is “not habitable,” he said.  
 
Gaza crisis: US' aid leverage
 
Ahead of Abdullah’s visit, Trump had escalated pressure, suggesting he might withhold aid from Jordan and Egypt if they refused to accept Palestinian refugees. “Yeah, maybe, sure why not? If they don’t, I would conceivably withhold aid, yes,” he told reporters.  
 
However, he later walked back this stance, clarifying that he had no intention of personally investing in Gaza. “No,” he said, “you could just do more good for people when you’re President.”  
 
Jordan and Egypt remain key US allies and among the largest recipients of American aid, with Jordan particularly reliant, as US assistance accounts for 3 per cent of its GDP.  
 
Uncertainty in West Asia
 
Concerns over regional stability persist, with Arab nations wary of broader unrest. The conflict in Gaza, Israeli strikes in Lebanon, Syria’s ongoing turmoil, and internal security challenges in Jordan and Egypt compound the uncertainty. Additionally, Saudi Arabia is reassessing its stance on potential normalisation with Israel.  
 
Trump’s stance has added further unpredictability, particularly as Hamas delays the next release of Israeli hostages. He has warned that all remaining hostages must be freed by Saturday or “all bets are off, and let hell break out.”  
 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reinforced this position, stating that if Hamas fails to comply by the deadline, the ceasefire will end and military action will resume. However, it remains unclear whether Netanyahu was referring to all hostages or only those in the next planned exchange.  
 
Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future  
 
In his interview with Fox News, Trump reiterated his view that Palestinians leaving Gaza should not return and suggested Jordan and Egypt as relocation sites. He has framed this as a step toward Middle East peace, proposing investment in hotels and infrastructure in Gaza.  
 
Seated alongside Trump during his White House remarks were key officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.  
 
Describing Gaza as a “death trap,” Trump insisted that many Palestinians would willingly leave if given an alternative. “They would love to get out of Gaza, but until now, they’ve never had an alternative. Now they have an alternative,” he said.  
 
While a ceasefire currently holds, uncertainty looms over its longevity, as Hamas delays hostage releases and Israel signals its readiness to resume military action if conditions are not met.

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

4 employees fired over payments reimbursing NY for migrants' hotel costs

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV

Global EV sales up 18% in January; growth in Europe, US outpaces China

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's move to halt US bribery law sparks fears of 'Wild West' deals

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Elon Musk appears at WH defending DOGE's work but acknowledging mistakes

passengers, air passengers, stranded passengers

Airlines urge Trump admin to end Biden's push on paying stranded customers

Topics : Donald Trump Jordanian King Abdullah II Jordan United States US aid to Palestine Refugee Crisis Gaza conflict Israel-Palestine Egypt Middle East West Asia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarkets TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi WeatherJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon