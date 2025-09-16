Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Happy Square Outsourcing Services rises after securing Rs 2.29-cr orders

Happy Square Outsourcing Services rises after securing Rs 2.29-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Happy Square Outsourcing Services rose 2.41% to Rs 85 after the company secured two orders totaling Rs 2.29 crore.

The first order, worth Rs 34.68 lakh, is from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Directorate of Ordnance Coordination and Services, for manpower supply at Jabalpur. It is scheduled for execution from 3 September 2025 to 2 September 2026.

Additionally, the company received an order worth Rs 1.95 crore from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Defence Production, Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI), also for manpower supply at Jabalpur, to be executed from 1 October 2025 to 30 September 2027.

Happy Square Outsourcing Services made its stock market debut on 10 July 2025, listing at Rs 77, a 1.32% premium to the issue price of Rs 76. The IPO, which closed on 7 July 2025, was subscribed 3.26 times and was priced within a band of Rs 7276 per share. The stock hit a record high of Rs 80.85 on its listing day.

 

Happy Square Outsourcing Services is in the business of providing technology-based staffing, recruitment and payroll solutions.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 97.41 crore and a net profit of Rs 5.90 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon