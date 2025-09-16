Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Redington Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd, V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2025.

Redington Ltd witnessed volume of 932.8 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 63.92 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.59 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.88% to Rs.287.00. Volumes stood at 10.36 lakh shares in the last session.

Usha Martin Ltd notched up volume of 40.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.408.30. Volumes stood at 4.36 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Aegis Logistics Ltd saw volume of 77.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.796.80. Volumes stood at 48.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

car sales, passenger vehicle

Should you cancel car loan you just took for GST benefit: experts weigh in

US house

H-1B visa holders can legally buy US property, but here's what gets tricky

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

B'desh's Chief Adviser Yunus visits Dhakeshwari temple ahead of Durga Puja

silver trading silver investment

Silver imports likely to gain momentum from strong investment demand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi set to visit Madhya Pradesh on Sept 17, to unveil several projects

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd saw volume of 24.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.50 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.954.00. Volumes stood at 85959 shares in the last session.

V-Guard Industries Ltd saw volume of 18.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.45% to Rs.372.35. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Redington soars on iPhone 17 buzz

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Godawari Power & Ispat board to mull fundraise on 18 Sept

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Nazara Technologies fixes record date for stock split

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings assigns 'AA' rating to debt instrument of JK Paper with 'stable' outlook

IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusUrban Company IPO ListingGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon