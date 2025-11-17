Monday, November 17, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hardoli Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Hardoli Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sales decline 99.47% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net Loss of Hardoli Paper Mills reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 99.47% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.0917.08 -99 OPM %-922.22-5.33 -PBDT-0.69-1.47 53 PBT-1.30-2.19 41 NP-1.30-2.19 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:59 AM IST


