Texmaco Rail & Engineering gains after securing Rs 13-crore order from DMRC

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering advanced 2.03% to Rs 133.20 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 12.77 crore from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The order includes the installation, testing, and commissioning of ballastless track, along with the supply of a buffer stop.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project is scheduled to be completed within 12 months, starting from 1 December 2025.

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group members have any interest in the awarding authority, and the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, InfraRail & Green Energy, and InfraElectrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.

Texmaco Rail & Engineerings consolidated net profit slipped 13.73% to Rs 63.92 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 74.10 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 21.38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,058.09 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

