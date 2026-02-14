Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Handson Global Management (HGM) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Sales rise 145.69% to Rs 14.25 crore

Net loss of Handson Global Management (HGM) reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 145.69% to Rs 14.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.255.80 146 OPM %-16.9814.48 -PBDT-2.201.72 PL PBT-3.001.47 PL NP-3.121.32 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 49.74% in the December 2025 quarter

LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 49.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 97.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit rises 97.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 35.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Gufic BioSciences consolidated net profit declines 35.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today