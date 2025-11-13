Harrisons Malayalam consolidated net profit rises 56.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.11% to Rs 134.40 croreNet profit of Harrisons Malayalam rose 56.20% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.11% to Rs 134.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 137.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales134.40137.30 -2 OPM %-0.515.35 -PBDT8.105.74 41 PBT6.424.11 56 NP6.424.11 56
