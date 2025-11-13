Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.39% to Rs 440.11 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance declined 4.75% to Rs 109.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 115.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 440.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 417.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales440.11417.60 5 OPM %88.6994.91 -PBDT146.55158.24 -7 PBT138.65148.97 -7 NP109.66115.13 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content