Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 1385.53 croreNet profit of Century Plyboards (India) rose 72.42% to Rs 68.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 1385.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1183.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1385.531183.62 17 OPM %12.609.40 -PBDT145.4591.63 59 PBT97.8758.04 69 NP68.9039.96 72
