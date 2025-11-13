Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ABDL launches its ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

ABDL launches its ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD) announced the expansion of its successful brand ICONiQ with the launch of ICONiQ WINTER International Grain Whisky in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Building on the strong consumer response in Maharashtra, this launch marks the next chapter in ABD's innovation journey and reinforces its commitment to redefining how India celebrates whisky during the festive winter season.

ICONiQ continues to deliver exceptional growth, doubling both its volumes and market share this year in the prestige whisky category. In Uttar Pradesh, ICONiQ is now the No. 2 brand, having crossed 1 million cases in just the first five months of this financial year. The brand witnessed significant improvement in market share in both the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty jumps above 25,950 mark; realty shares in demand

Nifty jumps above 25,950 mark; realty shares in demand

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit declines 4.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Century Plyboards (India) consolidated net profit rises 72.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Accel consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayRed Fort Blast CaseProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOOneplus 15 India LaunchQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon