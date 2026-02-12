Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haryana Financial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 9.99 crore

Net profit of Haryana Financial Corporation reported to Rs 8.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.990 0 OPM %87.590 -PBDT9.29-0.59 LP PBT9.28-0.59 LP NP8.56-0.59 LP

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:06 PM IST

