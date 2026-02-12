Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 72.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.14% to Rs 56.73 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 72.90% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.14% to Rs 56.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.7348.0218.8113.7010.436.329.785.767.404.28

