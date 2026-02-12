Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 166.32 croreNet profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals rose 37.70% to Rs 28.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 166.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales166.32146.55 13 OPM %14.1816.14 -PBDT38.4431.91 20 PBT34.7228.68 21 NP28.6020.77 38
