Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 87.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 87.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 46.24% to Rs 123.44 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 87.69% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.24% to Rs 123.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales123.4484.41 46 OPM %24.2620.73 -PBDT28.0015.95 76 PBT23.1811.39 104 NP16.018.53 88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 72.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 72.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shah Construction Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.70% in the December 2025 quarter

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Kumar Autocast reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBangladesh ElectionsNifty Outlook TodayICICI Prudential AMC Banks Stake PurchaseBharat Bandh TodayIMD Weather Update TodayFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentFlipkart Food DeliveryQ3 Results Today