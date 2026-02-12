Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 87.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.24% to Rs 123.44 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals rose 87.69% to Rs 16.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.24% to Rs 123.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 84.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.123.4484.4124.2620.7328.0015.9523.1811.3916.018.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News