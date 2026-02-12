Kernex Microsystems (India) consolidated net profit declines 15.88% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 97.23% to Rs 72.60 crore

Net profit of Kernex Microsystems (India) declined 15.88% to Rs 6.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 97.23% to Rs 72.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.6036.8123.1323.318.157.696.277.076.047.18

