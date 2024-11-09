Business Standard
Divi's Labs PAT soars 47% YoY to Rs 510 crore in Q2

Divi's Labs PAT soars 47% YoY to Rs 510 crore in Q2

Image

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

The pharma major's consolidated net profit jumped 46.55% to Rs 510 crore on 22.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,338 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total income grew by 22.51% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,444 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax for the quarter was at Rs 722 crore, up 53.94% from Rs 469 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses stood at Rs 1,722 crore in second quarter of FY25, up 12.84% on YoY basis. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 976 crore (up 37.27% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 304 crore (up 14.29% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Forex gain for the current quarter amounted to Rs 29 crore as against a gain of Rs 11 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

On half yearly basis, the companys net profit climbed 33.52% to Rs 940 crore on 20.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,456 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Forex gain for the six month period amounted to Rs 28 crore as against a gain of Rs 14 crore posted in same period a year ago.

Divis Laboratories is engaged in the manufacture of active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates and nutraceutical ingredients.

Shares of Divis Laboratories declined 0.34% to end at Rs 5,938.15 on Friday, 8 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

