Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 33.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 3:55 PM IST

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore

Net profit of Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam declined 33.12% to Rs 322.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 481.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 1796.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1966.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1796.551966.49 -9 OPM %51.0053.02 -PBDT713.41862.88 -17 PBT322.04481.51 -33 NP322.04481.51 -33

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

