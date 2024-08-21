L&T Technology Services Ltd spurts 1.03%, gains for fifth straight session

L&T Technology Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 5431.4, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 34.05% jump in the Nifty IT. L&T Technology Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5431.4, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. L&T Technology Services Ltd has gained around 8.6% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which L&T Technology Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41572.8, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64087 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.63 lakh shares in last one month.

L&T Technology Services Ltd is up 24.71% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 34.05% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 44.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

