Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd soars 0.92%, gains for fifth straight session

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 3590, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 85.08% in last one year as compared to a 27.48% jump in NIFTY and a 20.52% jump in the Nifty FMCG. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3590, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 24726.7. The Sensex is at 80745.92, down 0.07%. Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd has gained around 14.4% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 62240.6, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3582.15, up 0.77% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 68.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

