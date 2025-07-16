Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Hathway Cable rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 69% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Hathway Cable & Datacom jumped 5.71% to Rs 16.67 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 68.92% to Rs 31.03 on a 5.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 530.50 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax jumped 59.27% year on year (YoY) to Rs 40.28 crore during the quarter under review.

Total expenses rose 4.93% to Rs 527.95 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, pay channel cost stood at Rs 268.94 crore (up 12.73% YoY), and other expenses were at Rs 67.85 crore (down 5.59% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from dealing in securities was at Rs 21.40 crore (down 40.05% YoY), while revenue from the cable television segment stood at Rs 361.83 crore (up 7.64% YoY) and revenue from broadband business was at Rs 147.27 crore (down 2.59% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Hathway Cable & Datacom is engaged in the distribution of internet services through cable and has a strategic stake in entities engaged in the cable television business.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon