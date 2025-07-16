Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Lemon Tree Hotels launches 6th property in Tamil Nadu

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu.

This managed hotel is the group's sixth property in Tamil Nadu. The property shall be managed by the companys wholly owned subsidiary, Carnation Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Erode, Tamil Nadu, will feature 64 well-appointed rooms, Citrus Caf multi-cuisine restaurant, and a conference facility to meet the requirements of discerning guests.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

 

The company reported a 26.37% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 84.64 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.64% to Rs 378.51 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.95% to Rs 153.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Indian auto industry overall performance remain flat in Q1; reports SIAM

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Container Corporation inks MoU with Dubai-based Rais Hassan Saadi Group

Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Expleo Solutions Ltd Slips 1.65%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.8%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spikes 2.8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon