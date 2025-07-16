Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jupiter Wagons CFO Sanjiv Keshri resigns

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Jupiter Wagons announced that Sanjiv Keshri has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel of the company due to personal reasons.

Sanjiv will be relieved from the services of the company effective close of business on 15 July 2025.

The company expresses its appreciation for the services rendered by Sanjiv Keshri and his contributions during his tenure as CFO.

The company is in the process of appointing a suitable candidate for the position of CFO & KMP. The same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, in accordance with applicable regulations.

 

Jupiter Wagons (JWL) is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger coach accessories, braking systems, commercial vehicles, ISO marine containers, and products such as couplers, draft gears, bogies, CMS crossings, brake disc, brake system, wheels, axles, wheel sets, electric commercial vehicle (e-LCV) and lithium batteries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.8% to Rs 103.26 crore on 6.4% decline in net sales to Rs 1,044.55 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Jupiter Wagons rose 0.31% to Rs 370.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

