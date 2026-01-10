Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 31.40 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 283.33% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.31.4025.958.896.131.080.970.850.740.690.18

