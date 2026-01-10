Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 283.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 21.00% to Rs 31.40 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 283.33% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.00% to Rs 31.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales31.4025.95 21 OPM %8.896.13 -PBDT1.080.97 11 PBT0.850.74 15 NP0.690.18 283

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

PTC Industries' arm secures major order from Blue Origin for BE-4 Engines

PTC Industries' arm secures major order from Blue Origin for BE-4 Engines

Globus Spirits reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Globus Spirits reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

IREDA Q3 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 1,381 cr

IREDA Q3 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 1,381 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance