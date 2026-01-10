IREDA Q3 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 1,381 cr

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)'s consolidated net profit rallied 15.42% to Rs 1,381.36 crore on 26.80% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 6,135.08 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 16.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,718.43 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

On a standalone basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 37.64% to Rs 585 crore on 25.44% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 2,130 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) rallied 33% year on year (YoY) to Rs 717 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Operating profit stood at Rs 857 crore in Q3 FY26, up 31% as compared with Rs 652 crore in Q3 FY25.

The cost of borrowing declined to 7.07% in Q3 FY26, compared to 7.68% in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net interest margin increased 3.74% in Q3 FY26, compared with 3.33% recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Yield on loan assets (Gross) stood at 9.70% as on 31 December 2025, compared with 9.96% as on 31 December 2024.

Provision coverage ratio (Stage III) stood at 56.08% as on 31 December 2025, compared with 44.52% as on 30 December 2024.

The companys outstanding loan book stood at Rs 87,975 crore as of 31 December 2025, compared with Rs 68,960 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) rose to Rs 3,297 crore in the December quarter of FY26, from Rs 1,845 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The gross NPA ratio increased to 3.75% in the December quarter of FY26, compared with 2.68% in the year-ago period.

Net non-performing assets (NNPA) rose to Rs 1,448 crore in the December quarter of FY26, from Rs 1,024 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, while the net NPA ratio increased to 1.68% from 1.50% over the same period.

IREDA is a 'Navratna' Government of India Enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). IREDA is a Public Limited Government Company established as a Non-Banking Financial Institution in 1987 engaged in promoting, developing and extending financial assistance for setting up projects relating to new and renewable sources of energy and energy efficiency/conservation.

Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency fell 3.19% to end at Rs 136.65 on the BSE on 9 January 2026.

