Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globus Spirits reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Globus Spirits reports multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT to Rs 31 crore

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Globus Spirits reported standalone net profit skyrocketed over fifteen times to Rs 31.42 crore on a 19.1% increase in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 716.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax surged 2,779% year-on-year to Rs 42.32 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 1.47 crore in the year-ago quarter, aided by lower costs and improved operating performance.

EBITDA jumped 112% to Rs 78.2 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 36.8 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 11% in Q3 FY26 as against 6% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, revenue from the Prestige & Above segment surged 4% year-on-year to Rs 44.9 crore, while sales volume grew 9% to 0.32 million cases in Q3 FY26.

 

Globus Spirits is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling Indian Made Indian Liquor (IMIL), Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), bulk alcohol, hand sanitizer, and franchise bottling.

Shares of Globus Spirits fell 2.57% to close at Rs 1,058.25 on the BSE on 9 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IREDA Q3 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 1,381 cr

IREDA Q3 PAT jumps 15% YoY to Rs 1,381 cr

Orient Tradelink allots 2.47 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Orient Tradelink allots 2.47 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Max India allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

Max India allots 12,500 equity shares under ESOP

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q3 performance

Tejas Networks reports dismal Q3 performance

Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

Tata Technologies allots 20,751 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningOTT Releases This WeekSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayWPL 2026 Top Wicket TakersSSC Calendar 2026Graves DiseasePersonal Finance