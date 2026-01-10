Pankaj Polymers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pankaj Polymers reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.00.330-42.420.020.010.0200.020

Powered by Capital Market - Live News