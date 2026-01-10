Saturday, January 10, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PTC Industries' arm secures major order from Blue Origin for BE-4 Engines

PTC Industries' arm secures major order from Blue Origin for BE-4 Engines

Last Updated : Jan 10 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

PTC Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies, has won a development and supply order from Blue Origin for large superalloy investment castings for the BE-4 Engines used on the New Glenn rocket.

The order involves the manufacture and supply of high-integrity superalloy investment castings for Blue Origins heavy-lift orbital launch vehicle. The contract was awarded following the successful completion of extensive qualification processes and applicable international regulatory and compliance requirements.

The value of the purchase order is significant and is expected to have a positive impact on the Companys revenue. However, in view of confidentiality applicable under the terms of the order placed by Blue Origin, the value of the order is not being disclosed.

 

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of two years from the commencement of supply.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components for critical applications. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the company is manufacturing and supplying titanium and superalloy castings for aerospace and defence applications within India as well as for exports.

The company reported 4.79% growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 18.14 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 17.31 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations surged 72.21% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 124.63 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Shares of PTC Industries rose 0.40% to close at Rs 17,591.80 on the BSE on 9 January 2026.

