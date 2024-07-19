Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 27.73 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.27.7325.955.163.390.750.430.530.210.400.21