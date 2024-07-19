Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 90.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 27.73 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers rose 90.48% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 27.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales27.7325.95 7 OPM %5.163.39 -PBDT0.750.43 74 PBT0.530.21 152 NP0.400.21 90
