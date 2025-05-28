Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 0.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.80% to Rs 306.66 croreNet profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 0.67% to Rs 34.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.80% to Rs 306.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 276.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.42% to Rs 114.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.94% to Rs 1115.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1024.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales306.66276.76 11 1115.761024.15 9 OPM %15.3416.59 -13.8514.67 - PBDT49.6648.03 3 165.16156.23 6 PBT46.9045.77 2 154.87147.55 5 NP34.3634.13 1 114.69109.84 4
