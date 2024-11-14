HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 84.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.95% to Rs 5.06 croreNet profit of HB Portfolio declined 84.06% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.95% to Rs 5.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.065.88 -14 OPM %4.9447.96 -PBDT0.352.80 -88 PBT0.172.68 -94 NP0.402.51 -84
