Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

HBL Engg hits record high after reporting over four-fold jump in Q2 PAT

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

HBL Engineering surged 10.83% to Rs 1,085.45 after the company reported a more than fourfold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 387.27 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 87.26 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 134.7% YoY to Rs 1,222.90 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 386.7% YoY to Rs 520.36 crore in Q2 FY2026.

Total expenses increased 62.84% YoY to Rs 694.47 crore during the quarter compared with Rs 426.47 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. During the quarter, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 378.55 crore (up 40.03% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 77.78 crore (up 76.25% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 3.46 crore (up 24.01% YoY).

 

For Q2 FY26, the companys industrial batteries segment posted revenue of Rs 387.56 crore, up 1.78% YoY. The electronics segment witnessed an eightfold YoY rise to Rs 793.59 crore, while the defence and aviation batteries segment slipped 13.87% YoY to Rs 29.81 crore during the quarter.

HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 1,121.95 in intraday today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Trent tanks after Q2 results

Trent tanks after Q2 results

AstraZeneca Pharma slides after Q2 PAT decline 2% QoQ

AstraZeneca Pharma slides after Q2 PAT decline 2% QoQ

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon