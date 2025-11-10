Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of October'25 at 24.95 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 9% YoY.

Capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 83%, lower due to shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar for upgradation of capacity to 4.5 MTPA from 3.0 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 capacity was at ~92% for October 2025. The BF3 is expected to resume production in the month of February 26.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Oct-25 Oct-24 % Change Indian Operations 24.12 21.99 10%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.83 0.82 Consolidated Production 24.95 22.81 9%

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Neuland Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 195% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) slumps as Q2 profit declines 19% YoY

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

