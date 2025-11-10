Monday, November 10, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3700 shares

HBL Engineering Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2025.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3700 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.709.25. Volumes stood at 6079 shares in the last session.

 

HBL Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58903 shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.1,063.80. Volumes stood at 49398 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 10636 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2287 shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.1,797.00. Volumes stood at 2374 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Lenskart IPO Listing

Lenskart Share Price LIVE updates: Stocks trade above issue price; should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS lift Sensex 440 pts; Breadth favours buyers

Chart check on Goldman Sachs top stocks to buy: Reliance, Titan, Havells India and PTC Industries.

Reliance, Titan, 2 others among Goldman's top stock picks; what charts say?

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

COP30 starts with call for faster action, more togetherness, but without US

Haryana TET Result 2025 out

Haryana TET result 2025 out: 14% pass rate recorded, check scorecard & more

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 91711 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20832 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.5,583.00. Volumes stood at 11395 shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd saw volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.251.50. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Neuland Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 195% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Neuland Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 195% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) slumps as Q2 profit declines 19% YoY

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) slumps as Q2 profit declines 19% YoY

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon