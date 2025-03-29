Saturday, March 29, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HBL Engineering consortium receives LoA for orders worth Rs 499.68 cr

Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
HBL Engineering announced that the company in consortium of Shivakriti International has received letter of acceptance for orders aggregating Rs 499.68 crore.

These include:

- Letter of acceptance for provision of KAVACH systems (version 4.0) in Viramgam Rajkot Okha Section of Rajkot Division of Western Railway (order valued at Rs 244.68 crore)

- Letter of acceptance for provision of KAVACH systems (version 4.0) on Dholpur Bina Section of Jhansi Division of North central Railway (order valued at Rs 255 crore)

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

