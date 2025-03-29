HBL Engineering consortium receives LoA for orders worth Rs 499.68 cr

HBL Engineering announced that the company in consortium of Shivakriti International has received letter of acceptance for orders aggregating Rs 499.68 crore.
These include:
- Letter of acceptance for provision of KAVACH systems (version 4.0) in Viramgam Rajkot Okha Section of Rajkot Division of Western Railway (order valued at Rs 244.68 crore)
- Letter of acceptance for provision of KAVACH systems (version 4.0) on Dholpur Bina Section of Jhansi Division of North central Railway (order valued at Rs 255 crore)
