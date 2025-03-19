Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies launches FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel

HCL Technologies launches FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced the launch of HCLTech FlexSpace for AI PCs in collaboration with Intel. This innovative solution enhances AI-powered enterprise computers, offering businesses the computing power and flexibility needed for AI-driven environments.

By integrating HCLTech FlexSpace, an Experience-as-a-Service digital workplace solution, with Intel Core Ultra processors, enterprises can perform AI tasks locally on devices, ensuring faster and more secure processing. This reduces the need for data transfers to remote servers, minimizing data breach risks.

FlexSpace significantly improves the performance of advanced AI platforms, enabling faster, more responsive interactions and superior data processing for applications like Microsoft Co Pilot. With HCLTech AI Force and Edge AI, enterprises benefit from rapid data processing and real-time analytics, providing actionable insights. Additionally, AI of Things (AIoT) applications experience reduced latency and improved performance.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JM Financial reduces its direct holding in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company

JM Financial reduces its direct holding in JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company

Marksans Pharma gains after arm gets nod for Baclofen tablets from UK MHRA

Marksans Pharma gains after arm gets nod for Baclofen tablets from UK MHRA

KPI Green Energy secures part financing for 50 MW hybrid power project in Bharuch, Gujarat

KPI Green Energy secures part financing for 50 MW hybrid power project in Bharuch, Gujarat

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; media shares jump

Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; media shares jump

Dollar index accrues mild gains ahead of Fed decision

Dollar index accrues mild gains ahead of Fed decision

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025IPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon