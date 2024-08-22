RBL Bank Ltd gains for fifth session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 231.59, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.6% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 10.71% gain in the Nifty Private Bank. RBL Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 231.59, up 1.53% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. RBL Bank Ltd has dropped around 1.76% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25389.9, up 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 169.42 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 90.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 232.4, up 1.54% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is up 0.6% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% gain in NIFTY and a 10.71% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News