Tata Tech Q3 PAT tumbles 96%% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Tata Technologies reported a 95.99% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.64 crore despite a 3.2% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,365.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys revenue increased 3.67% while profit declined 96.06% in Q3 FY26, respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 22.97 crore in Q2 FY26, down 89.83% QoQ and up 89.84% YoY.

Excluding the one-time exceptional item related to the new labor code and one-off acquisition-related costs, net income stood at Rs 135 crore, with a net income margin of 9.9% during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 192.9 crore in Q3 FY26, down 7.2% QoQ. Operating EBITDA margin fell 14.1% in Q3 FY26 as against 15.1% in Q2 FY26 and 17.8% in Q3 FY25.

Services segment revenue of Rs 1,060.2 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.7% QoQ. In USD terms, services segment revenues came in at $118.6 million in Q3 FY26, up 2.6% QoQ.

In Q3 FY26, [LTM] attrition came in at 15.8% compared with 15.1% in Q2 FY26. Workforce strength stood at 12,580 as on 31st December 2025.

Warren Harris, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director(MD), said: Q3 demonstrated the resilience and strength of our business, delivering growth despite seasonal softness and temporary headwinds. With strong vertical performance, six strategic deal wins, and continued investment in delivery capacity, we are poised for a sharp acceleration in Q4. We expect sequential revenue growth of over 10%, signalling a clear inflection point. More importantly, the structural changes weve driven portfolio diversification, reduced concentration risk, and the Es-Tec acquisition have transformed our growth engine into one that is broader and stickier.

Uttam Gujrati, chief financial officer (CFO), said: We made steady progress on our strategic priorities during the quarter. ES-Tec integration is on track and already creating joint opportunities. Margin headwinds from Q3 are behind us, and we expect to return toand exceedthe Q2 adjusted margin run-rate. Our disciplined workforce strategy and investments in future-ready skills position us well for sustainable growth. We remain focused on delivering long-term value for our customers and shareholders.

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The counter rose 0.58% to settle at Rs 650.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News