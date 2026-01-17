Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sonam standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 51.13% to Rs 38.07 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 3.77% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.13% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.0725.19 51 OPM %10.3015.84 -PBDT3.663.67 0 PBT2.932.99 -2 NP2.202.12 4

Sobha climbs after Q3 sales value surges 52% YoY in FY26

Tata Tech Q3 PAT tumbles 96%% QoQ to Rs 7 cr

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 54.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2025 quarter

RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 381.72% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

