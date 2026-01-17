Sonam standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.13% to Rs 38.07 crore

Net profit of Sonam rose 3.77% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 51.13% to Rs 38.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.0725.1910.3015.843.663.672.932.992.202.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News