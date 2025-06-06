Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1977.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% gain in NIFTY and a 13.62% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1977.6, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24981.3. The Sensex is at 82143.11, up 0.86%. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 1.64% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55760.85, up 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 101.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1981.4, up 1.17% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd is up 25.69% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% gain in NIFTY and a 13.62% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 22.19 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

