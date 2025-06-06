Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 478, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% slide in NIFTY and a 10.92% slide in the Nifty Energy.
Gujarat Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24981.1. The Sensex is at 82130.94, up 0.85%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.32% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35824.85, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 28.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
