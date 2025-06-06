Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 478, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% slide in NIFTY and a 10.92% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Gujarat Gas Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 478, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24981.1. The Sensex is at 82130.94, up 0.85%. Gujarat Gas Ltd has gained around 4.32% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat Gas Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35824.85, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.61 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Siddha Ventures standalone net profit declines 27.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Siddha Ventures standalone net profit declines 27.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon