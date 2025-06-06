Friday, June 06, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales decline 51.02% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net loss of Sarvottam Finvest reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 51.02% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.93% to Rs 1.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.49 -51 1.631.83 -11 OPM %-66.6718.37 --33.1326.78 - PBDT-0.140.09 PL -0.540.49 PL PBT-0.140.09 PL -0.550.49 PL NP-0.070.18 PL -0.590.47 PL

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

