HDFC Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1493.25, up 0.89% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.71% in last one year as compared to a 28.17% gain in NIFTY and a 16.16% gain in the Nifty Bank.

HDFC Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. HDFC Bank Ltd has added around 4.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47545.45, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 252 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1498.5, up 0.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.53 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

