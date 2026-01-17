Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 18,564 cr

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

HDFC Bank reported 11.46% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 18,563.75 crore on 2.91% increase in total income to Rs 90,005 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 11.05% YoY to Rs 24,259.94 crore during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) (interest earned less interest expended) for the quarter ended 31st December 2025 grew by 6.4% to Rs 32,620 crore from Rs 30,650 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2024.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 27,097.80 crore as on 31st December 2025, registering the growth of 8.39% compared with 25,000.40 crore as on 31st December 2024.

 

Operating expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were Rs 18,770 crore as on 3st December 2025. Operating expenses excluding the estimated impact of Rs 8000 crore for employee benefits under the New Labour Code were Rs 17,970 crore, as against Rs 17,110 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The core cost-to-income ratio for the quarter was at 39.2%.

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were Rs 2,840 crore (after release of contingent provisions of Rs 1,040 crore primarily in respect of a large borrower group fulfilling certain conditions).

The bank's average deposits were Rs 27,52,400 crore for the 31st December 2025, registering a growth of 12.2% over Rs 24,52,800 crore for the 31st December 2024, and 1.5% over Rs 27,10,500 crore for the 30th September 2025.

Gross advance jumped 11.9% to Rs 28,44,600 crore as on 31st December 2025, recording the growth of 11.9% over 31st December 2024. Retail loans grew by 6.9%, small and mid-market enterprises loans grew by 17.2% and corporate and other wholesale loans grew by 10.3%. Overseas advances constituted 1.7% of total advances.

Gross non-performing assets (GNNPA) stood at 1.24% as on 31st December 2025 unchanged from 1.24% as of 30 September 2025, and improved from 1.42% as of 31 December 2024. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) remained stable at 0.42% as of 31 December 2025, compared with 0.42% as of 30 September 2025, and declined from 0.46% as of 31 December 2024.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as per Basel Ill guidelines was at 19.9% as on 31st December 2025 (20.0% as on 31st December 2024) as against a regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was at 17.8% and common equity tier 1 capital ratio was at 17.4% as of 31st December 2025. Risk-weighted Assets were at Rs 28,80,800 crore as on 31st December 2025.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 31st December 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,616 branches and 21,176 ATMs across 4,170 cities/ towns as against 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs across 4,101 cities/ towns as of December 31, 2024.

The counter rose 0.56% to settle at Rs 931.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

